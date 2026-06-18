Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.06.2026 07:47:00
Elon Musk Is the World's First Trillionaire. Here's Where His Wealth Is Stored.
In the wake of the record-setting initial public offering of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), widely known as SpaceX, Elon Musk just officially became the world's first trillionaire. Forbes, which tracks these things, puts his current net worth at $1.3 trillion. So, where does he store all that money?Little of it is in cash or cash equivalents such as money market funds, certificates of deposit, or short-term Treasury bills. Such liquid assets make up only about 0.1% of his wealth, Musk said recently. Still, that's at least $1 billion, more than enough cash on hand for everyday expenses for anyone. Even for Musk, presumably.The vast bulk of his enormous fortune is in the stocks of his two main companies, SpaceX and electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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