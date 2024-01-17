|
17.01.2024 11:48:00
Elon Musk Is "Uncomfortable Growing Tesla to Be a Leader in AI and Robotics" Without This 1 Key Development Happening
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has pioneered the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in autonomous driving. The company has also made significant advances in robotics, both in its factories and with its Optimus humanoid robot. But CEO Elon Musk might opt to focus more heavily on AI and robotics outside of Tesla going forward.On Monday, Musk posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: "I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control. Enough to be influential, but not so much that I can't be overturned." He added, "Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla." Even after selling a big chunk of shares to finance his leveraged buyout of Twitter in 2022, Musk owns roughly 13% of Tesla. So why does he want more control of the company? Based on his post on X, he wants more influence over Tesla's direction in AI and robotics.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
