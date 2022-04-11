|
11.04.2022 17:55:00
Elon Musk Isn't Wrong About Twitter Blue
It's been a wild seven days in the whirlwind bromance between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR). What started as Musk buying a 9.2% stake in the social media bird and ultimately being named to its board of directors ended abruptly over the weekend. A post from Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal late on Sunday revealed Musk has decided not to join the company's boardroom.To be fair, it would've been a distraction at best. Musk is brilliant, but his unchained antics on the platform itself would've kept Twitter's legal team and his fellow board members suffering through sleepless nights. Over this past weekend alone, Musk was tweeting about how lightly active the social media site's most widely followed users are on Twitter. He also proposed a tongue-in-cheek name change for the company. Musk would've brought the circus to town, but it was going to need a bigger net to catch the falling trapeze artists. However, lost in his stream of saucy posts, there was a moment of lucidity. Musk offered up a vision of what Twitter Blue -- the premium subscription service that was officially launched 10 months ago -- could and probably should be. No one knows where this flirtation between Musk and Twitter will end. Even Musk doesn't know. However, there's no denying that Twitter Blue could be so much more than what it has become in its first year of open availability. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!