Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.05.2026 19:00:00
Elon Musk Just Announced Fanastic News to Nvidia Stock Investors
Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) most recent quarterly update was mixed. The company's top-line came short of expectations, but earnings were stronger than anticipated. Beyond the company's financial results, though, one important storyline to watch these days is that Tesla is increasingly shifting its strategy. The electric vehicle (EV) leader is branching out beyond its core market and planning to ramp up production of its Optinus humanoid robot this year, while making progress with its robotaxi service. Tesla's vision for the future looks ambitious, and in its efforts to make it happen, the company will likely make moves that will benefit none other than Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Recent comments from CEO Elon Musk were arguably a bullish signal for Nvidia. Let's look into them and discuss what all that means for both companies. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Tesla
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.04.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.04.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.04.26
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|23.04.26
|Tesla Halten
|DZ BANK
|23.04.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|170,40
|-4,74%
|Tesla
|324,95
|1,63%