ASML NV Aktie
WKN DE: A1J4U4 / ISIN: NL0010273215
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16.06.2026 22:19:00
Elon Musk Just Delivered Fantastic News for ASML Stock Investors
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, CEO Elon Musk recently addressed ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) employees during a fireside chat with ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet at the European company's technology conference. It's an important development, as it further validates Musk's intent with the Terafab initiative and ASML's role in facilitating it.As a reminder, ASML is the only company in the world that makes extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines that chip manufacturers use to make artificial intelligence (AI) chips and others. It's an indispensable technology for AI chipmakers, and Terafab will be included in the future.The Terafab initiative brings together SpaceX and Tesla in a joint venture to build a massive semiconductor manufacturing complex aimed at resolving both companies' potential supply chain bottlenecks and providing chips for Optimus (Tesla) and, in the future, Tesla electric vehicles alongside AI chips for SpaceX's data centers, including orbital data centers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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