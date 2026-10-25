Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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25.10.2026 12:10:00
Elon Musk Just Delivered Spectacular News for SpaceX Stock Investors
Elon Musk founded Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) in 2002 with a simple but ambitious goal: to drive down the cost of space transportation. The company has since expanded into satellite internet connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI), unlocking significant revenue streams that paved the way for its recent initial public offering (IPO).
SpaceX stock quickly soared to a peak of $225 after its June listing, but it has since declined by 29% to $159.31 (as of the market close on Wednesday, Oct. 21). The company is growing rapidly, but investors remain hesitant due to its sky-high valuation.
However, while discussing SpaceX's third-quarter operating results last Wednesday, Musk provided a mind-blowing revenue forecast for 2027 that actually makes the stock look like a bargain at the current price. But is it achievable?
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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23.10.26
|Tesla – Senkung der Investitionsprognose verunsichert Investoren (NewsTool)
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23.10.26
|Tesla – Senkung der Investitionsprognose verunsichert Investoren (NewsTool)
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22.10.26
|Tesla überrascht positiv beim Cashflow - Aktie nach Gewinneinbruch tiefer (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|Fusion mit SpaceX? Warum JPMorgan bei der Tesla-Aktie nach China schaut (finanzen.at)
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22.10.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Tesla auf 430 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
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22.10.26
|Elektroauto-Boom in der EU: BYD und Tesla profitieren (dpa-AFX)
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22.10.26
|Tesla: Gewinn bricht im dritten Quartal ein, Umsatz stagniert (Spiegel Online)
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22.10.26
|KORREKTUR: Tesla mit Gewinneinbruch und stagnierendem Umsatz (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|332,85
|-1,10%
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