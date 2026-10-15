Elon Musk Just Gave Investors Another Reason to Buy Micron Stock

Just days ago, Elon Musk suggested that memory supply is a major bottleneck for artificial intelligence (AI) development. The CEO of Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the problem boils down to RAM supply.

Now, Musk has gone a step further, singling out Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) for its approach to memory pricing.

His comments highlight something Wall Street may be overlooking, offering investors an important clue about why Micron's growth story might last considerably longer than the current semiconductor shortage.

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