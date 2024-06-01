|
01.06.2024 14:11:00
Elon Musk Just Gave Nvidia Investors 100,000 Reasons to Cheer
Over the last year, serial entrepreneur Elon Musk and semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have become staples in financial headlines. Rarely, however, have the two names been mentioned together -- until now.Just days ago, Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, called xAI, closed on a $6 billion financing round. xAI is building a large language model (LLM) called Grok that aims to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT.Following the announcement, several media outlets reported that a portion of the funding would be used to purchase 100,000 Nvidia H100 graphics processing units (GPUs) to build a supercomputer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
