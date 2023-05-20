|
20.05.2023 12:00:00
Elon Musk Just Issued An Ominous Warning About Banks, and That May Mean Bad News for Tesla
The failure of banks including SVB Financial's Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic have roiled the stock market -- and investor confidence -- in recent weeks. And this is against the backdrop of an already difficult economic environment. With inflation raging, central banks have been lifting interest rates, which has put further pressure on banks and those who borrow from them for loans.The banking turmoil soon may have an impact on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), according to chief executive officer Elon Musk. As part of his speech to shareholders, Musk issued an ominous warning about banks, Fortune reported.If Musk is right, Tesla's earnings and share price may face great difficulties in the months ahead. Let's find out more.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
