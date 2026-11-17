After years of hype, the Cybertruck is going out with a whimper. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is officially shutting down production of the futuristic-looking truck, replacing it with the autonomous Cybercab in the middle of next year.

The Cybertruck never lived up to the hype, and now Elon Musk and Tesla are pivoting to new, potentially more promising vehicles. Tesla may benefit from better utilization of factory lines and growing its self-driving subscription services. However, there is one stock that may benefit even more as Tesla shifts its strategic priorities.

That stock is Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

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