Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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17.11.2026 08:30:02
Elon Musk Just Killed the Cybertruck to Build Cybercabs. Here’s What It Means for Tesla Stock -- and Rivian’s.
After years of hype, the Cybertruck is going out with a whimper. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is officially shutting down production of the futuristic-looking truck, replacing it with the autonomous Cybercab in the middle of next year.
The Cybertruck never lived up to the hype, and now Elon Musk and Tesla are pivoting to new, potentially more promising vehicles. Tesla may benefit from better utilization of factory lines and growing its self-driving subscription services. However, there is one stock that may benefit even more as Tesla shifts its strategic priorities.
That stock is Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|16.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.11.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.11.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|342,45
|-0,88%