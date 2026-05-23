Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.05.2026 20:14:00
Elon Musk Just Linked SpaceX, xAI, Tesla, and Nvidia Into 1 Trade. Here's How to Position Your Portfolio.
Elon Musk's businesses have always thrived on an audacious convergence of vision, data, talent, and capital. The upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of SpaceX has helped crystallize a lucrative opportunity most investors are overlooking: a vertically integrated technology stack that spans silicon, proprietary software, training data, orbital infrastructure, and physical artificial intelligence (AI).The result is not merely a portfolio of independent companies but rather a compounding basket featuring an AI-native industrial complex. Investors who grasp the integrations Musk is forming stand to benefit handsomely. Let's unpack how investors can best position their portfolios to benefit from exposure to Musk's empire.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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