Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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25.06.2026 16:35:04
Elon Musk Just Lost His Trillionaire Status, as SpaceX and Tesla Stocks Plummet. Should Investors Buy the Dip?
Elon Musk is no longer a trillionaire. The world’s richest man had become the world’s first trillionaire after the record-setting IPO of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) on June 12.But a sell-off in SpaceX stock, combined with an even deeper drop in recent days in his other company, Tesla(NASDAQ:TSLA), pushed Musk back into the land of mere billionaires less than two weeks later. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Musk’s total net worth as of June 24 was $946 billion. But don’t feel too bad for Musk -- he still has $650 billion more than Alphabet co-founder Larry Page, who is No. 2 on the list. And Musk has made $326 billion this year alone, which is more than the net worth of anyone else in the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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