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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.06.2026 00:40:00
Elon Musk Just Made This $1 Trillion SpaceX Prediction. Here's What It Could Mean for the Stock By 2030.
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) founder and CEO Elon Musk continues to talk the stock up following last week's record-breaking initial public offering. In a reply to a journalist's post at social media platform X on Sunday afternoon, Musk wrote, "I think SpaceX might be able to reach approximately $1T revenue in 2030." He then adds, "And I would be surprised if revenue is not greater than $1T in 2031," offering some color he couldn't before the IPO.In light of this expectation, the company's $2.5 trillion valuation suddenly makes much more sense. Indeed, if Musk's suggestion is anywhere close to being on target, SpaceX shares are arguably undervalued.Just take his comment with a (very) big grain of salt. The response doesn't detail how or why SpaceX will reach that lofty target, given that it reported revenue of only $18.7 billion last year. And remember, Musk has a penchant for overpromising and underdelivering.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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