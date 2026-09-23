Elon Musk Just Said "Dario Is Right" About Slowing AI Development. Here's What That Endorsement Could Mean for Tesla's and xAI's AI Road Maps.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently called for companies to "slow the pace" of AI development, citing intensifying concerns about the misalignment between artificial intelligence models' interests and actions, and those of their developers, and other human beings.

Elon Musk quickly responded, saying "Dario is right" in an X post, leading some investors to wonder what the implications for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) could be. Musk's companies are heavily involved in AI, with Tesla currently transitioning its focus to autonomous vehicles and robotics, and SpaceX recently purchasing and integrating Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI.

But what does Musk mean when he says he agrees with Amodei, and how might it actually impact his companies? Here's what you should know.

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