Elon Musk Just Said Tesla Has a $200 Trillion Opportunity in Front of It. Here's What It Would Take to Get There.

Marketing is one of the hardest things to do in business. At its core, marketing is a form of storytelling. If brands fail to craft compelling stories, then it's hard to resonate with consumers.One company that notably doesn't rely on hefty advertising, however, is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Despite intense competition, Tesla has one thing that none of its competitors do. And no, I'm not talking about more sophisticated technology or loads of intellectual property (IP).I'm talking about the company's outspoken CEO, Elon Musk. Very few leaders in the business world command the same kind of presence as Musk. No matter the context, it seems that the world listens nearly every time Musk opens his mouth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool