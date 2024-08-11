|
11.08.2024 23:45:00
Elon Musk Just Said Tesla Has a $200 Trillion Opportunity in Front of It. Here's What It Would Take to Get There.
Marketing is one of the hardest things to do in business. At its core, marketing is a form of storytelling. If brands fail to craft compelling stories, then it's hard to resonate with consumers.One company that notably doesn't rely on hefty advertising, however, is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Despite intense competition, Tesla has one thing that none of its competitors do. And no, I'm not talking about more sophisticated technology or loads of intellectual property (IP).I'm talking about the company's outspoken CEO, Elon Musk. Very few leaders in the business world command the same kind of presence as Musk. No matter the context, it seems that the world listens nearly every time Musk opens his mouth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
11.08.24
|Brandenburgs Wirtschaftsminister übt scharfe Kritik an Elon Musk (Dow Jones)
|
11.08.24
|Steinbach kritisiert Musk für Äußerungen zu Krawallen (dpa-AFX)
|
11.08.24
|Why I no longer crave a Tesla (Financial Times)
|
09.08.24
|Nicolás Maduro blocks access to X amid feud with Elon Musk (Financial Times)
|
08.08.24
|Raumfahrt: „Starliner“-Crew muss eventuell mit SpaceX zurückfliegen (Handelsblatt)
|
07.08.24
|Nasa may ask SpaceX to retrieve astronauts stuck at space station (Financial Times)
|
07.08.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
07.08.24
|Elon Musk can’t force advertisers to spend (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Teslamehr Analysen
|07.08.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.08.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.08.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.07.24
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|12.07.24
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|03.07.24
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.06.24
|Tesla Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|24.07.24
|Tesla Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.07.24
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.07.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.06.24
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|181,14
|-0,57%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger Start ins Wochenende: US-Börsenleicht letztlich im Plus -- ATX & DAX beenden Woche etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag in Grün. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Die asiatischen Märkte tendierten am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.