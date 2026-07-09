Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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09.07.2026 17:15:00
Elon Musk Lost His Trillionaire Status as SpaceX Shares Dropped 26%. Are Tesla and SpaceX Stock Still a Buy?
Elon Musk has been the wealthiest man in the world since 2024, and he reached trillionaire status for the first time when Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock briefly topped $200 a share in its first week of trading. However, SpaceX stock is now 26% off its highs, and Elon Musk is no longer a trillionaire.What does that mean for his companies, SpaceX and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and for shareholders?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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