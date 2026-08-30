Tesla Aktie

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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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30.08.2026 15:15:00

Elon Musk Owns 48.4% of SpaceX, a New Filing Shows. Here's Why That Matters for Everyone Else Holding the Stock.

At first blush, there's nothing connecting the businesses of Space Exploration Technology (NASDAQ: SPCX) and Hershey (NYSE: HSY). One makes spacecraft, AI technology, and operates the Starlink satellite telecommunications network. The other makes candy bars. But when you dig into the ownership structure, you start to see the connection. Here's what you can learn about SpaceX from Hershey.The CEO is likely to have the most influence on a business, but there are limitations. That's because the CEO actually works for the board of directors. And the board of directors is hired by the shareholders. So, if anything really big is going to take place, such as a merger or acquisition, the largest shareholders will have an important say. In the case of consumer staples maker Hershey, the largest shareholder is The Hershey Foundation. Image source: The White House.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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