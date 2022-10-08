|
08.10.2022 14:21:00
Elon Musk Owns Dogecoin: Should You?
Elon Musk, the controversial CEO of the electric car company Tesla, is the world's richest man, boasting a net worth of $230 billion. So when he supports a particular asset, it can pay to find out why. But while Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has been spectacularly rewarding for its early backers, investors should think twice before blindly following Musk's lead. Let's discuss why. Elon Musk first tweeted about Dogecoin in April 2019: "Dogecoin might be my fav cryptocurrency." And his timing was perfect. If you bought $100 worth of DOGE at the time of Musk's first tweet (when it traded for $0.002552), you would have 39,185 coins worth roughly $2,500 at the current price of $0.0639. But while that's a pretty epic return, past performance is no guarantee of future performance. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!