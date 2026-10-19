SpaceX Aktie

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WKN DE: SPACEX / ISIN: NETSPACEX001

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19.10.2026 21:47:19

Elon Musk Pledges SpaceX Shares To Every U.S. Child

(RTTNews) - Elon Musk has pledged to give one Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) share to every child in the United States next year, as major technology companies face growing scrutiny over artificial intelligence's potential impact on jobs, safety and society.

Musk said the giveaway would be the "first of many," although details about how the shares would be distributed have not been disclosed. SpaceX, which owns xAI, raised $85.7 billion in its June initial public offering.

The announcement followed Anthropic's pledge to commit 5 percent of its shares to a Public Benefit Fund that will make donations for the public good. The Claude developer said its board could allocate another 2 percent to the fund and that the shares would not finance political donations or lobbying.

The commitments come as Anthropic prepares for a potential stock market listing that could value it above $1 trillion, while the AI industry faces heightened debate over employment disruption and the safety of increasingly powerful models.

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