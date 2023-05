Elon Musk Predicts Tesla's AI "ChatGPT Moment" Is Coming Soon -- Is the Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no denying that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gets exhaustive coverage in the financial and industry media. But CEO Elon Musk still thinks there's one area where his company isn't fully understood. Musk hosted Tesla's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday and did a live television interview after the meeting. During that interview, the dynamic CEO gave investors his vision of something that he thinks could catapult Tesla shares higher. Whether he is overly optimistic or not, investors should be paying attention. Musk said he doesn't think investors see what Tesla's extensive artificial intelligence (AI) technology could do for the company. But he believes it will be this year or next when the company -- and the stock -- will get credit when Tesla has its "ChatGPT moment" that can significantly boost its results. Continue reading