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27.10.2026 10:00:02

Elon Musk Reveals the Real Reason He Hasn't Confirmed a SpaceX-Tesla Merger Will Happen

Speculation has been ramping up of a potential merger ahead involving Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Elon Musk runs both companies, and they sometimes work on the same projects. For many investors, it's effectively a question of when, rather than if, a merger will take place.

So why hasn't Musk confirmed that it will end up happening? The simple reason is that he can't, without fear of running into trouble with regulators, stating recently that, "this is definitely kind of a question where I feel like I'm tap dancing through a minefield... but I do think there's a lot of merit to combining the companies."

Image source: Getty Images.

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