Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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27.10.2026 10:00:02
Elon Musk Reveals the Real Reason He Hasn't Confirmed a SpaceX-Tesla Merger Will Happen
Speculation has been ramping up of a potential merger ahead involving Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:SPCX) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Elon Musk runs both companies, and they sometimes work on the same projects. For many investors, it's effectively a question of when, rather than if, a merger will take place.
So why hasn't Musk confirmed that it will end up happening? The simple reason is that he can't, without fear of running into trouble with regulators, stating recently that, "this is definitely kind of a question where I feel like I'm tap dancing through a minefield... but I do think there's a lot of merit to combining the companies."
Image source: Getty Images.
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Analysen zu Tesla
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|356,00
|1,58%