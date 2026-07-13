Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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13.07.2026 11:54:00
Elon Musk Says He Was "Clearly Wrong" About Anthropic's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Models. Here's Why That's Outstanding News for Amazon and Alphabet Investors.
Over the last few years, large language models (LLMs) have burst onto the scene with unprecedented speed. What once felt like science fiction -- chatbots that can reason, write, code, and converse almost like humans -- has become an everyday reality reshaping industries from software development to healthcare. The race to build the most capable systems has drawn billions in capital investment and brought newfound attention to the world's largest technology companies.Among the frontrunners stand ChatGPT from OpenAI, Claude from Anthropic, Grok from xAI, and Perplexity's search-augmented models. These companies are backed by heavyweight investors: Microsoft has poured enormous resources into OpenAI, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have each made substantial commitments to Anthropic, while xAI represents Elon Musk's ambitious push into the field of frontier AI.The competition is fierce, the stakes are immense, and the questions on everyone's mind are simple yet electric: Which model is actually the best and on what basis should it be judged -- raw intelligence, reliability, speed, or something else? Elon Musk just offered his own pointed answer. And ironically enough, he didn't say Grok!Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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