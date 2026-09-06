Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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06.09.2026 03:30:00
Elon Musk Says His New Foundry Can Get Gas Turbines Online 18 Months Faster. Here's What This "Profound Game Changer" Would Mean for SpaceX and Tesla.
Elon Musk says Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) can bring natural gas turbines online up to 18 months faster by manufacturing one of its most difficult components in-house. If he's right, SpaceX could remove one of the biggest bottlenecks facing the artificial intelligence (AI) boom: electricity.SpaceX is developing a foundry in Bastrop, Texas, that will manufacture turbine blades and vanes. These components have become a major constraint on new gas turbine production, contributing to increasingly long waits for the equipment needed to power new data centers. Musk says bringing that manufacturing in-house could shave as much as 18 months off the time required to get turbines online, calling the potential impact a "profound game changer."For SpaceX, that could mean getting AI data centers running faster instead of waiting years for additional power generation. And for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), it could make the company's rapidly expanding energy business even more relevant as Musk builds out the power infrastructure needed to support AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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04.09.26
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|NASDAQ-Handel Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht am Nachmittag Abschläge (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Tesla auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 445 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
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04.09.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 am Mittag in Rot (finanzen.at)
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04.09.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Tesla auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 480 Dollar (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Tesla
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|304,80
|-5,90%
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