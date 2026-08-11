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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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11.08.2026 18:36:00

Elon Musk Says Memory Is Now AI's Biggest Bottleneck. Here's What That Means for Micron and Sandisk.

Listening to earnings calls can be a great way for investors to pick up information about the current business landscape, and on the Space Exploration Technologies call last week, CEO Elon Musk made a statement that has huge implications for companies all across the AI innovation spectrum.Mostly, however, his assertion pointed to bright futures for Micron (NASDAQ: MU) and Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), two of the biggest memory chip makers in the world. If you haven't invested in them yet, his words may make you rethink that position. If they're already in your portfolio, what Musk said should get you excited.SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Image source: The White House.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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