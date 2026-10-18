Elon Musk Says Optimus Is Tesla's Most Important Product. These 3 Suppliers Get Paid Before Tesla Does.

Elon Musk has big plans for Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) that go well beyond electric vehicles (EVs). The Tesla CEO has suggested that the company's Optimus humanoid robot could eventually become its most important product, with applications ranging from factory work to household chores. But turning that vision into a profitable business will require enormous investments in computing power, memory, and batteries.

Tesla is working toward commercial production of Optimus, and the EV maker's bulls, including Cathie Wood at Ark Invest, believe it could be a huge opportunity for the stock. And as Tesla works toward commercial production, some of its established technology partners will likely start reaping the rewards, even before the first Optimus robot hits the market.

Here are three of those stocks worth watching.

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