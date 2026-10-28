Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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28.10.2026 06:30:00
Elon Musk Says SpaceX Is Now a "Super Intelligence" Company
Depending on who you talk to and listen to, the term "artificial intelligence" is out -- and the term "super intelligence" is in. The linguistic pivot reflects evolving views about the capabilities of highly advanced computing, and you can count Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) CEO Elon Musk among those favoring the vernacular promoted by President Donald Trump.
In the company's recent third-quarter report, SpaceX renamed its artificial intelligence segment to "Super Intelligence." While the company made its name with its rocket-launching services and Starlink satellite communications business, Musk has been highlighting the increasing importance of compute to the business. Following SpaceX's recent quarterly report, it's clear that the company has made a major transition.
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
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28.10.26
|Rocket-Lab-Manager Frank Klein: »Wenn Elon Musk die Falcon in Rente schickt, gibt es eine Alternative.« (Spiegel Online)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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27.10.26
|Anthropic, SpaceX, Tesla, Meta, SAP, Netflix - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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26.10.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich stärker (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Kampf gegen die Schuldenkrise: Musks KI-Wette und die Chance für Tesla-Aktien (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Aktie im Plus: Barclays sieht bei Tesla jetzt Kaufchancen und setzt neues Kursziel (dpa-AFX)
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26.10.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
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26.10.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich fester (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Tesla
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.10.26
|Tesla Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|23.10.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.10.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.10.26
|Tesla Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|360,65
|-1,35%
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