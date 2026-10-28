Elon Musk Says SpaceX Is Now a "Super Intelligence" Company

Depending on who you talk to and listen to, the term "artificial intelligence" is out -- and the term "super intelligence" is in. The linguistic pivot reflects evolving views about the capabilities of highly advanced computing, and you can count Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) CEO Elon Musk among those favoring the vernacular promoted by President Donald Trump.

In the company's recent third-quarter report, SpaceX renamed its artificial intelligence segment to "Super Intelligence." While the company made its name with its rocket-launching services and Starlink satellite communications business, Musk has been highlighting the increasing importance of compute to the business. Following SpaceX's recent quarterly report, it's clear that the company has made a major transition.

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