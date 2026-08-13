Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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13.08.2026 11:30:00
Elon Musk Says SpaceX Short-Sellers Probably Won't Survive. These 3 Earnings Numbers Say He's Wrong.
Last month, Elon Musk took to X to tell the short-sellers betting against his rocket company, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), that their "survival probability" is "very low." And after its first quarterly report was released last week, a whole lot of investors think he's right. The company gave bulls plenty to like, with revenue up 92% year over year (YoY), the doubling of Starlink subscriptions, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) nearly tripling. But dig a little deeper into the numbers, and I think there are plenty of reasons to think the short-sellers -- who profit when share prices fall -- are right.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Tesla
Analysen zu Tesla
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.07.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tesla
|296,05
|0,37%