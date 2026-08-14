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14.08.2026 20:47:00

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Will Try to Catch a Returning Starship This Month

SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) plans to catch a returning Starship upper stage with its launch tower for the first time this month."I'd say things look very good, and that's why we, assuming we receive regulatory approval to do so, will attempt to catch the Ship with the tower on the next flight, which is tentatively scheduled for the end of this month," CEO Elon Musk said on the company's Aug. 4 earnings call, its first since going public in June.The confidence traces to Flight 13, which flew July 24 and ended with the Ship surviving reentry and splashing down softly in the Indian Ocean. Flight 14 is also slated to put Starlink V3 satellites into an operational orbit for the first time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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