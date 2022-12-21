Elon Musk Says Will Resign As Twitter CEO Once He Finds Replacement

(RTTNews) - Elon Musk, Twitter Inc.'s new owner and CEO, said he will resign as the company's chief executive as soon as he finds a replacement, but plans to keep running key software & servers teams.

In a tweet late Tuesday, Musk said, "I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams."

The latest decision comes in response to a Twitter poll, in which majority of users had voted in favor of Musk resigning as Twitter chief, a role he holds following his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform.

While launching the poll on Sunday to his nearly 122 million followers asking them whether he should step down as head of Twitter, Musk had stated that he would abide by the results.

Among the 17.5 million votes in the poll, a total of 57.5 percent voted "Yes", while 42.5 percent said "No."

Musk tweeted that going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. Following the poll, he also acknowledged a user's suggestion that 'Blue subscribers should be the only ones that can vote in policy related polls'. In response, Musk said, "Good point. Twitter will make that change."

Meanwhile, CNBC reported that Musk, who also heads Tesla and Space X, has been actively searching for a new CEO to run the social media platform even before the poll.

He had said previously that his position as CEO would be temporary. In court in November, Musk said, "I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time."

The latest developments comes at a time when Twitter is going through troubled waters with Musk's various actions since acquisition, including dismissal of key executives, policy changes and ongoing banning of unfavorable accounts.