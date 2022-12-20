|
20.12.2022 20:57:21
Elon Musk Searching For New Twitter CEO: CNBC
(RTTNews) - Social media giant Twitter Inc.'s new owner and CEO Elon Musk is reportedly searching or a new chief executive for the company.
According to CNBC's David Faber, Musk is actively searching for a new CEO to run the company.
On Sunday, Musk initiated an informal poll, asking his nearly 122 million followers whether he should step down as head of Twitter. He also said then that he would abide by the results of the poll.
Among the 17.5 million votes in a Twitter poll, a total of 57.5 percent voted "Yes", while 42.5 percent said "No."
Musk also Tweeted then, "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won't happen again...As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."
Musk, who acquired the company for $44 billion in October, has previously said his position as CEO would be temporary. In court in November, Musk said, "I expect to reduce my time at Twitter and find somebody else to run Twitter over time."
The poll and its result comes at a time when Twitter is going through troubled waters with Musk's various actions since acquisition, including dismissal of key executives, policy changes and ongoing banning of unfavorable accounts.
CNBC further reported that Musk's search for a new CEO has been ongoing and began before the Twitter poll was made.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Twittermehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Twittermehr Analysen
|11.07.22
|Twitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.22
|Twitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.04.22
|Twitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.21
|Twitter Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.09.21
|Twitter Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|Twitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.22
|Twitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.04.22
|Twitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.11.21
|Twitter Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.09.21
|Twitter Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.02.21
|Twitter overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.21
|Twitter Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.09.21
|Twitter Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.07.22
|Twitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.22
|Twitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.04.22
|Twitter Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|53,81
|9,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungstendenzen: ATX zieht deutlich an -- DAX steigt und nimmt 14.000-Punkte-Marke ins Visier -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich zur Wochenmitte im Plus. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Asien fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.