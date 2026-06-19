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19.06.2026 15:49:00
Elon Musk Sees SpaceX Hitting $1 Trillion in Revenue by 2030. It Could Be Beaten to That Mark by This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) created history this month by pulling off a record initial public offering (IPO) in which it raised $75 billion. The Elon Musk-led company, popularly known as SpaceX, is now valued at $2.66 trillion.SpaceX is in the business of designing, manufacturing, and launching rockets and spacecraft. The company aims to cut space transportation costs through its reusable rockets. Additionally, it offers high-speed internet to users in remote locations through Starlink. Musk has high expectations for SpaceX, which generated $18.7 billion in revenue last year, up 33% from 2024 levels.He predicts that SpaceX could generate a whopping $1 trillion in annual revenue in 2030. Is that really possible?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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