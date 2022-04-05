Elon Musk Starts Edit Button Poll On Twitter

(RTTNews) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has started a twitter poll asking users whether they like Edit button or not.

This follows a disclosure on Monday that Musk holds a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

In the poll, he asked, "Do you want an edit button?" Around 2.50 million votes have been cast when 14 hours are left to complete the poll, and majority of them reportedly backed an edit button.

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal urged users to vote carefully noting that the consequences of the poll will be important. Twitter reportedly has been working on edit button feature for some time now.

The world's richest person in a regulatory filing on Monday disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter, worth nearly $3 billion, triggering more than 27% rise in the company's stock price.

The stake purchase follows Musk's last week's tweet that he was giving serious thought to building a new social media platform. He was then responding to questions following his recent criticism against Twitter, which was accused of not allowing free speech.

Musk, an active Twitter user with over 80 million followers, in another poll had asked last week if Twitter alogrithm should be open source. He asked his followers whether they believe that Twitter rigorously adheres to the principle of free speech that is essential to a functioning democracy. In the poll, majority voted 'no.'

Musk last year had sold some of his stake in luxury electric vehicle Tesla after asking his Twitter followers in a poll their opinion about the proposed stake sale.

Following this, Musk received a subpoena from the SEC because the poll question triggered a stock sell-off.