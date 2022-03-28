|
28.03.2022 14:24:30
Elon Musk Thinking About New Social Media Platform
(RTTNews) - Business magnate and Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet that he is giving serious thought to building a new social media platform. He might be following former President Donald Trump, who launched Truth Social, a social media app in February last week.
Musk was replying to a question by a Twitter user about whether he considers building a new social media platform. @Ppathole commented the new platform should consist of an open-source algorithm, one where free speech and adhering to free speech is given top priority, one where propaganda is very minimal.
The talks follow Musk's recent criticism against Twitter, which was accused of not allowing free speech.
Musk, who often tweets his opinions, had put out a poll last Friday to his followers asking whether they believe that Twitter rigorously adheres to the principle of free speech that is essential to a functioning democracy.
He also urged them to vote carefully saying the consequences of the poll would be important. In the poll, 70.4 percent voted 'no,' while 29.6 percent said 'yes.'
He also tweeted earlier, "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy... What should be done?"
Musk last year had sold some of his stake in luxury electric vehicle Tesla after asking his Twitter followers in a poll their opinion about the proposed stake sale.
Following this, Musk received a subpoena from the SEC because the poll question triggered a stock selloff.
Last week, an SEC regulator asked a federal judge to let Musk's usage of his Twitter handle continue to be monitored. Musk, on the other hand, has called it harassment.
The watchdog also asked the Judge to deny Musk his wish to withdraw a subpoena about his tweet about the selling of 10 percent of the company shares.
