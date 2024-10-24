|
24.10.2024 16:26:00
Elon Musk Thinks Tesla Will Be the World's Most Valuable Company "By a Long Shot." Is It a Buy?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has long presented a unique challenge to investors.The company is an automaker, but it's not valued like one. As an electric vehicle (EV) maker, Tesla has been a key player in a segment of the auto market that was surging not long ago. But over the past year, momentum has faded in the EV industry, amid increased supply and concerns that the gas-free cars aren't worth their high price tags.As its core market seems to be maturing, Tesla has pivoted to autonomy and artificial intelligence (AI), which CEO Elon Musk sees as the future of the company and its biggest difference-maker.
