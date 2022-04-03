|
03.04.2022 15:25:45
Elon Musk Tweets On Pandemic Baby Bust: Why A Lack Of Kids Is The Real Problem
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to share his thought about having kids. He shared how the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a lower birth rate as opposed to the "baby boom" that was expected due to people being forced to stay indoors.Musk also cited a report from Scientific American titled "The Pandemic Caused a Baby Bust, Not a Boom." He mentioned how not having kids is a big problem and said, "Humanity did not evolve to mourn the unborn. But we should."I’m talking about not having kids in the first place. That’s the problem.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022The Scientific American article was based on a study conducted by the Bocconi University in Italy. It found that 22 high-income countries from 2016 through the beginning ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
