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07.11.2026 12:29:00

Elon Musk Wants to Build an "Enormous Robot Army." Here's What That Means for Tesla and SpaceX Investors.

Last year, Elon Musk stressed his priority of regaining majority voting control over Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). His biggest concern at the time was control over new products -- humanoid robots, in particular -- that Tesla is expected to produce en masse over the coming years.

"My fundamental concern with regard to how much voting control I have in Tesla is: If I go ahead and build this enormous robot army, can I just be ​ousted at some point in the future?" Musk told investors last October.

Whether investors agree with Musk's concern or not, it is clear that he seeks majority control over Tesla's daily operations. This has one major implication for shareholders of both Tesla and SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX).

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