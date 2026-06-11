Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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11.06.2026 08:00:00
Elon Musk Wants to Create a "Space-Faring Civilization." Here's What That Means for the SpaceX IPO.
With the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) just days away, the company's IPO prospectus has become required reading for investors around the world.In this 380-page document, several incredibly bold claims are made. One of the boldest is at the start of the document, where SpaceX CEO Elon Musk outlines his vision for the company:You want to wake up in the morning and think the future is going to be great -- and that's what being a space-faring civilization is all about. It's about believing in the future and thinking that the future will be better than the past. And I can't think of anything more exciting than going out there and being among the stars.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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