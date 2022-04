Elon Musk Was Right: Space Stocks Are the Best Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The "world's richest man" Elon Musk famously occupies the CEO's chair of two very different businesses: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), the world's leading electric-car company, and SpaceX, which is fast-becoming the world's leading space company.Of the two businesses, Tesla has been the bigger factor in making Musk a mega-billionaire. Over the past 10 years, Tesla's market capitalization soared from $3.5 billion to just under $1 trillion today. And yet, by all appearances, Tesla is not Elon Musk's favorite company. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading