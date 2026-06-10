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10.06.2026 09:55:00
Elon Musk Will Receive 1 Billion Shares of SpaceX Stock If the Company Hits This Mind-Blowing Milestone
SpaceX is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 12, and its public debut is poised to make history. The company plans to sell 555,555,555 shares at a fixed price of $135 per share, raising $75 billion in capital. At that valuation, the space-tech company will have a market capitalization of roughly $1.77 trillion -- making it by far the biggest IPO in history.SpaceX published its IPO prospectus on May 20, giving investors a detailed look into the company's financials, growth initiatives, and risk outlook. For example, the document shows that SpaceX recorded $18.7 billion in revenue last year and posted a net loss of $4.9 billion in the period. Notably, the document also includes a shocking performance-based incentive that could see CEO Elon Musk awarded 1 billion shares of SpaceX stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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