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15.08.2026 14:15:00

Elon Musk's $1 Trillion Pay Package Needs Tesla to Hit an $8.5 Trillion Market Cap. Here's What That Means for Shareholders.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholders approved what could become the largest executive compensation package in corporate history. If Elon Musk achieves every performance target over the next decade, the award could eventually be worth roughly $1 trillion. That's massive.Many criteria must be met before the award is given, and one number stands above all the others: $8.5 trillion. That's the market capitalization Tesla must reach for Musk to earn the maximum stock award under the new compensation plan.To put that in perspective, Tesla is currently worth roughly $1.34 trillion, meaning the company would need to grow by roughly 635% to hit the final valuation milestone. Indeed, that may sound unrealistic, but it's important to understand how the package works.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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