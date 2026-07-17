Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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17.07.2026 12:45:00
Elon Musk's SpaceX IPO Reset the Entire Space Sector. Here Are 2 Space Stocks I Would Buy the Dip On Without Hesitation.
When Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public last month, it didn't just mint a new trillion-dollar stock; it sucked the air out of the room for every other space industry stock on the market. Investors sold shares of nearly every other space company to free up cash for the shiny new giant, and the whole group tumbled in what I like to call the "SpaceX Effect." Rising interest rates helped compound the sell-off, hitting these long-duration growth stories especially hard. To me, that kind of indiscriminate, sentiment-driven sell-off is exactly when opportunity shows up.Here are two names I'd buy the dip on without hesitation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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