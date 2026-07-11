Nasdaq Aktie

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WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081

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11.07.2026 23:15:00

Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Joined the Nasdaq-100. Now What?

Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) entered the Nasdaq-100 index on July 7, and investors will hope it provides additional support for an already successful initial public offering (IPO). But what does the index inclusion really mean, and what can SpaceX investors expect in the future?The Nasdaq-100 index inclusion does matter. It triggers forced passive buying of the stock by funds (including exchange-traded funds, or ETFs) that track the Nasdaq-100 index. In addition, many actively managed funds may invest only in stocks listed in the Nasdaq-100 index, and others may require holdings in SpaceX stock to meet their fund's weighting requirements. All of this is likely to provide some support for the share price.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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