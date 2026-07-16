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16.07.2026 21:47:00
Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Launch AI Compute Satellites by 2028. Does That Make the Stock a Buy?
Elon Musk has never been shy about giant ambitions, and his latest one for Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) is a doozy: putting data centers in orbit. The company aims to begin commercial artificial intelligence computing in space as soon as 2028. For investors trying to make sense of SpaceX's enormous valuation, the real questions are whether that timeline is believable and what it might actually mean for the stock.SpaceX has laid out a surprisingly specific schedule for its orbital compute project, dubbed Starmind. Two prototype satellites, each a giant solar-powered server array called AI1, are slated to launch in early 2027. From there, the company wants to expand toward roughly 1 gigawatt of computing capacity in orbit by late 2027, with commercial service potentially switching on in 2028. Longer-term, SpaceX has even asked regulators for permission to fly up to 1 million such satellites, all lofted by its reusable Starship rocket. Here's where a healthy dose of caution is warranted. The appeal of space for computing is real: constant sunlight for power and the cold vacuum to shed heat, without the land, water, and grid constraints that are throttling data centers on the ground. But the engineering is brutal. Radiating away the heat from that much computing is genuinely difficult in a vacuum, radiation degrades chips over time, and there's no way to send a technician to fix a failed server in orbit. Just as important, Musk's timelines have a long history of slipping -- he has promised robotaxis will be available "next year" for a decade. A 2028 commercial debut should be read as a best-case scenario, not a firm date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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