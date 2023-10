Elon Musk's Starlink Has a New Competitor. How Investors Can Take Advantage

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) finally got one of its long-awaited new businesses off the ground. Literally.The e-commerce and cloud computing giant launched two satellites into orbit earlier this month to test its satellite-internet service Project Kuiper. The service, announced in 2019, will compete with SpaceX's Starlink , which has a massive head start.But Amazon's committed to catching up. It plans to spend more than $10 billion on launching satellites. It's signed deals with three space companies, including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, to facilitate its plan to put 3,236 satellites in orbit.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel