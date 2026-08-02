AGO Aktie
WKN DE: A0LR41 / ISIN: DE000A0LR415
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02.08.2026 03:15:00
Elon Musk's Tesla Delivered 480,126 Vehicles in Q2, a 25% Jump From a Year Ago
Elon Musk is a polarizing figure, even as he has proven to be a visionary and a business titan. The interplay of these two facts was clearly on display in Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2026. Here's what investors need to know about the 25% year over year increase in the number of EVs Tesla sold.The first story here is that 2025 was a year in which Elon Musk was heavily involved in U.S. politics. That resulted in consumer backlash against the electric car company Musk built, including vandalism of Teslas and Tesla dealerships. There were also shifting government incentives in 2025 and 2026 that both supported and depressed EV sales over the span. So the fact that Tesla sold roughly 96,000 more EVs in the second quarter of 2026 than in the second quarter of 2025 probably isn't as meaningful as it might seem at first.Image source: The White House.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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