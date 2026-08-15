Tesla Aktie
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16.08.2026 00:26:00
Elon Musk's Tesla Is Ending Sweden's Longest Strike by Buying Out Every Worker Still on It
The longest labor conflict in modern Swedish history is ending, and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) won it without signing a collective agreement. Swedish union IF Metall said Thursday that it will call off its strike against the electric-car maker on Aug. 19. The walkout reached day 1,021 this week -- about 130 Tesla mechanics across seven workshops were covered when the strike began on Oct. 27, 2023, demanding the collective agreement that covers most Swedish workers.The strike isn't ending because either side gave in at the bargaining table. By the union's own account, Tesla offered severance packages to every remaining striking member, and enough of them accepted that IF Metall has no striking members left to represent.The sympathy actions that spread across the Nordics end with it. Dockworkers had blocked Sweden-bound Tesla cars in Denmark, Norway, and Finland, the postal service stopped delivering license plates for new Teslas, and electricians refused Tesla work.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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