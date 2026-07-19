Founder Aktie
WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
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19.07.2026 21:05:00
Elon Musk's Tesla Remains One of the Last Great Founder-Led Tech Giants. Is the Stock a Buy Before July 22?
Great companies are often launched by great leaders -- but often they don't stay that way. Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google, which is now known as Alphabet. Apple had Steve Jobs. Microsoft had Bill Gates. Jeff Bezos ruled Amazon. All four companies continue to prosper under new leadership.But then you have a handful of leaders who continue to helm the companies they led to greatness, such as Elon Musk and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Tesla has grown into a dominant electric vehicle company, largely due to Musk's personality and vision, which have attracted legions of so-called "Musk fanboys."Tesla has matured into one of the world's largest companies, with a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion. But Musk's ambitious vision for Tesla, including the Optimus robot and unsupervised full self-driving technology, continues to dominate, keeping Tesla's valuation sky-high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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