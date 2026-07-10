Elong Power Shares Plunge 45% After Pricing Stock Offering

(RTTNews) - Elong Power Holding Limited (ELPW) shares tumbled 45.33 percent to $0.3095, down $0.2565 on Friday from the previous close of $0.5660, after the company priced a registered offering of 16.5 million units at $0.40 per unit, raising expected gross proceeds of approximately $6.6 million.

The stock opened at $0.3318 and traded between $0.2765 and $0.3320 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume surged to 67.06 million shares, compared with an average daily volume of 7.33 million shares.

Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share (or a pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one common warrant to purchase an additional Class A ordinary share at an exercise price of $0.40. The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for working capital, general corporate purposes, product development and expanding production capacity. The offering is expected to close on July 13, 2026.

Elong Power shares have traded between $0.2765 and $5,696.0000 over the past 52 weeks.