Elon's Other Endeavors: What To Watch For And How You Could Be Early On The Next Tesla

(NASDAQ: TSLA) first became an IPO on July 2nd, 2010. Its initial listing price was $3.84. An initial investment of $100 in 2010 would be worth upwards of $32k at its peak in November of 2021. Obviously, it would have taken incredible insight and patience to see that payoff, but the recipe is there. Mr. Musk became the largest shareholder in 2004 and CEO in 2008. Originally Tesla Motors, the company was founded in July 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning.It was a long road from upstart to the price tag of $1,240/share, but once Elon took over as CEO things started to move rapidly. It’s easy to understand the infatuation with Elon. He has found astronomical success in the world of business while doubling as a troll on Twitter. He routinely pushes the envelope and others’ buttons, he’s rubbed other billionaire’s the wrong way repeatedly, and can seemingly single-handedly alter the course of any cryptocurrency he name drops. Love him or hate him, it’s smart to pay attention to his moves. His business acumen speaks for itself. Aside from Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, etc. what else is this man up to?Neuralink has made its rounds in the news ...Full story available on Benzinga.com