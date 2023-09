Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces Registered Direct Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX) has entered into a definitive agreement for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 380,590 of its shares of common stock at a purchase price of $5.255 per share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market. The gross proceeds to Eloxx from the offering are expected to be approximately $2 million, before deducting the placement agent's fees and other offering expenses.

Eloxx plans to use the net proceeds to advance ELX-02, progress the development of ZKN-013, fund discovery efforts for the TURBO-ZM platform, working capital and general corporate purposes.

